Home / India News / Police register case against X user over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

Police register case against X user over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

The First Information Report was registered on a complaint filed by the actor's father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, against the user @sujataindia1st, an official said

Ranveer Singh gave an interview to the media while he was in Varanasi to promote a fashion show and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per his father's complaint. (Source/X)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The cyber cell of Maharashtra police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an X user for allegedly uploading a 'deepfake' or manipulated video where actor Ranveer Singh appeared to be making an appeal to vote for Congress.

The First Information Report was registered on a complaint filed by the actor's father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, against the user @sujataindia1st, an official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Deepfake videos are videos that have been altered, in a convincing way, to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said. Recently, city police had registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a similar deepfake video of actor Aamir Khan where he was purportedly seen promoting a political party.

Ranveer Singh gave an interview to the media while he was in Varanasi to promote a fashion show and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per his father's complaint. As per the FIR, the actor said "it is Modi ji's purpose and goal to celebrate our rich culture, heritage, history, and legacy because we are moving ahead towards modernity very fast but we should never forget our roots, our cultural heritage."

But X account holder @sujataindia1st made a deepfake video in which he is heard saying it is "Modi ji's purpose and goal to celebrate our painful life, fear, and unemployment because we are moving ahead towards injustice but we should never stop asking for our development and justice, vote for justice, vote for Congress," the FIR said. Ranveer Singh never said this, and he does not have any relation with any political party, his father said in the complaint. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 417 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) and sections of the Information Technology Act, and further probe was on, the official said.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh files complaint after viral deepfake video endorsing Congress

Dal with 24-carat gold dust: Video goes viral at Ranveer Brar's restaurant

Mukesh Khanna slams casting of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan in 300-cr movie

Deepika, Ranveer confirm pregnancy, baby to arrive in September this year

Almost 200 people falling prey to cyber frauds every day: Delhi Police

Delhi Metro to extend last train timing on May 7, 14 for IPL spectectators

Delhi airport sees 15 flight diversions due to bad weather in NCR

'Asean can play imp role in emerging regional architecture of Indo-Pacific'

Is your apology as big as your advertisements? SC asks Patanjali

Railways offers meals at affordable price for general class passengers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceRanveer Singh

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story