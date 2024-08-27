Delhi health minister highlights doctors shortage, slams L-G for inaction

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said there is a shortage of nearly 30 per cent of doctors and specialists at many hospitals, but no efforts have been made to fill these critical vacancies despite repeated requests to the lieutenant governor. He said excuses such as the unavailability of the chief minister and the lack of an NCCSA meeting, are being cited by the LG's office to delay appointment for these positions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bharadwaj's statement came during a press meet here where he also discussed the series of measures taken by Delhi government to combat the spread of dengue.

"We have requested that warnings and awareness announcements be made across all metro stations, bus stations and other public transport hubs to inform people about dengue prevention," the minister said.

Emphasising that it is very important that all government hospitals in the city are fully equipped to handle dengue cases, Bhardwaj said he directed several actions to the health secretary but was unsure if those steps have been implemented.

"I have directed the health secretary to visit one government hospital each day to check that all necessary dengue-related equipment is available. However, I'm uncertain if these visits have commenced. If not, I will personally visit the hospitals and ensure compliance," the AAP minister said.

The minister further said that he had held a meeting with the health secretary and other officials on Friday, where he pointed out that his previous directions have still not been implemented.

"I have urged schools to instruct students to wear full-sleeve clothing as a protective measure against mosquito bites. We have asked all schools to ensure that students wear full sleeves, but I am not sure whether this directive is being effectively followed," he added.

"I have also directed that the police transport department be informed about breeding sites and have asked that the district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate also take up enforcement work," the minister said.

Regarding public awareness on dengue, Bhardwaj said there are plans to raise awareness through radio advertisements, campaigns, posters, hoardings, newspapers, and announcements in metro and public transport stations.

During the press conference, the health minister also accused the Lieutenant Governor's office of spreading false rumours and deliberately obstructing the recruitment process in Delhi government hospitals.

Bhardwaj emphasised that when a major crisis occurs in Delhi and the blame is placed on Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who has been appointed by the BJP-led central government, the response from the LG's office is always evasive.

He cited a recent incident at the Asha Kiran Home Shelter, where 13 residents died due to a lack of doctors and paramedical staff. Bhardwaj asserted that this tragic loss was a direct result of the LG's failure to appoint necessary medical personnel, despite having full control over transfers and postings.

The minister further highlighted that the LG's office had issued a misleading statement, claiming that the absence of an NCCSA meeting prevented the appointment of staff at Asha Kiran Home.

However, following a court order, these appointments were made without the need for an NCCSA meeting, exposing the lie propagated by the LG's office, he added.

"Many hospitals are being managed by a single director or medical superintendent, who is often overburdened with responsibilities due to the lack of staff," Bharadwaj said.

"Despite multiple letters sent to the LG, highlighting that nearly 30 per cent of doctor and specialist positions remain vacant, the LG's office has responded with excuses, such as the unavailability of the chief minister and the lack of an NCCSA meeting," he said.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) is chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister and includes the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home), who serves as the Secretary of the body.

The panel was formed in May to make decisions on service matters, including the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and disciplinary action against officials in the Delhi government.