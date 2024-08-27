SC-appointed task force for doctors' safety, security holds first meeting

The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) met for the first time on Tuesday to formulate a protocol for the safety and security of healthcare professionals. At the meeting, it was decided that the NTF would hold wider consultations with all stakeholders and chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) of all states.

“A meeting will be held with chief secretaries and DGPs of all states on August 28 through videoconferencing to discuss short-term measures regarding security of medical professionals. It will be co-chaired by Union home and health secretaries,” an official source said.The 10-member NTF deliberated on some of the inputs and representations that it has received for improving the safety, security and working conditions of healthcare workers at medical establishments.“There was elaborate and detailed discussion on various issues by NTF members. The members informed that they have been approached directly by various stakeholders and have individually received almost 300 to 400 suggestions,” the source said.“The task force is likely to interact further with stakeholders such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) concerned,” the source added.The task force was constituted last week after the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.The NTF will formulate effective recommendations to remedy issues pertaining to safety, working conditions and well-being of medical professionals, and other related matters, according to terms of reference for the task force released by the Union health ministry.The apex court has directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months of the order.The health ministry also operationalised a national portal for seeking suggestions from individuals and different stakeholders across the country. This comes after the top court last week directed the Union health secretary to launch a portal where the stakeholders can submit suggestions to the NTF.