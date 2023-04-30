Home / India News / Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

Matching rhetoric with action, Operation Kaveri to repatriate Indians, including members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, from Sudan became a barbed arrow in Karnataka's political quiver

Aditi Phadnis
Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

Apr 30 2023
Only rarely do conflicts in faraway countries become issues in elections. But the ongoing polls to the Karnataka Assembly saw a rapid rhetoric escalation culminating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally overseeing the operations to extract Indians from war-hit Sudan.
The Congress in Karnataka now claims that but for its intervention, Indians in Sudan would have been left to fend for themselves. But history tells us that a well-oiled machinery is in place that will always respond, no matter the complexion of the government in power.
The current controversy started with a tweet last month from Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who said 31 people from Karnataka’s Hakki Pikki tribe had been stranded in Sudan without food and the government was yet to initiate action to get them back. He claimed one Indian had already died among 60 other foreign nationals.

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

