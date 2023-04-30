Home / India News / BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said while people are scrambling for food in Pakistan, the government here is distributing free ration to crores of people, all thanks to BJP

Bahraich/Shravasti (UP)
BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said while people are scrambling for food in Pakistan, the government here is distributing free ration to crores of people, all thanks to BJP.

Addressing election rallies ahead of civic body polls, Pathak said, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor in the state and in the country are getting free houses and free ration, while at the same time, there is an outcry even for wheat flour in neighbouring country Pakistan."

Pathak said that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state and in the country, the pace of development has increased significantly.

"There are no goons and mafia in the state, as the Yogi Adityanath government has broken their back," Pathak said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress-led UPA government of being deep in corruption, pointing out some of its ministers had even been sent to jail.

"The image of India in the world then had become that of a corrupt country. After Modi ji took the reins, he went across countries, and presented an improved picture of India. He implemented on ground the message of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay," Pathak said.

The politician said that during the SP regime, Etawah and Saifai used to get 24-hour electricity supply, while now the entire state is getting 24-hour electricity supply.

Bahraich and Shravasti will vote for candidates in the urban local body polls on May 4, while counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Also Read

During SP govt in UP, criminals were mini CMs in districts: Brajesh Pathak

Akhilesh Yadav is Bhrashtachar Bhushan: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS

93 hospitals in UP to get NQAS certification: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek

Pleasant April in Delhi: No heatwave and five western disturbances

Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

Topics :BJPUttar PradeshPakistan

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story