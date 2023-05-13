Home / India News / Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

With the help of this portal, users can also access their SIM card number and block it if anybody is found using the SIM through the owner's ID

IANS New Delhi
Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Soon, the government is going to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones, as a new portal -- www.sancharsaathi.gov.in -- is set to be unveiled on May 17, which is also the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

This new portal will help people track and find their lost mobile phones.

The Sanchar Saathi portal will be officially unveiled by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 17. The portal will be available throughout the country and cater to lost or stolen mobile phones connected to all telecom circles.

As of now, this portal caters only to Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Till date with the help of this portal, 4,70,000 lost or stolen mobile phones have been blocked. Also, more than 2,40,000 mobile phones have been tracked through this portal, official sources informed. Around 8,000 phones have also been recovered through the portal.

With the help of this portal, users can also access their SIM card number and block it if anybody is found using the SIM through the owner's ID.

 

--IANS

ans/arm

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may not feature Chinese foldable panels

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen

Samsung may launch upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series on Feb 1

Samsung unveils Galaxy F14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery in India

Alongside its Flip 5, Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone

High-level meeting shortlists three candidates for CBI Director's post

22-km-long human chain planned on June 4 to draw attention towards Yamuna

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun to visit Kolkata on two-day trip

Better ecosystem being developed for small entrepreneurs in Himachal: CM

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court grants bail to accused Deepak Khanna

Topics :smartphonesLost mobile phones

First Published: May 13 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story