Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Portion of 2 roads in central, west Delhi cave in, traffic affected

Portion of 2 roads in central, west Delhi cave in, traffic affected

Portions of two roads caved in at Janakpuri and at Karol Bagh affecting traffic in the areas, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
Traffic was also affected near Old Delhi Railway Station and a diversion has been made. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Portions of two roads caved in at Janakpuri and at Karol Bagh affecting traffic in the areas, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The police shared updates about the traffic situation in a series of posts on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Due to road cave-in on Joginder Singh Marg near District Centre, Janakpuri, movement of traffic is restricted in the carriageway from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg. Commuters going towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg are advised to take Major Deepak Tyagi Marg at Dhauli Piao intersection, Janakpuri," it said.

In another post, police said that the traffic was affected on Arya Samaj Road in Karol Bagh Market on the carriageway from roundabout Bagga Link towards Saraswati Chowk due to road sinking near Bikaner Chowk.

The Delhi Police has covered it with barricades to avoid any kind of accident.

A PWD official said that the portion at Arya Samaj Road has caved in probably due to water leakage. The concerned authority has been informed and it will repaired soon.

More From This Section

LIVE: Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow; several feared trapped

ED raids German company's subsidiary in case of fraud involving Rs 130 cr

Ganesh Chathurthi celebrated with fervour, leaders join celebrations

29 people dead in Telangana due to heavy rains, floods: State chief secy

Durga Puja preparations continue despite protests over medic's murder-rape

Similarly, the traffic was also affected near Old Delhi Railway Station and a diversion has been made.

Due to the ongoing work of the civic agency opposite Old Delhi Railway Station in the carriageway from Chhatta Rail towards Pili Kothi, traffic is affected. Diversion has been made from Chhatta Rail Red Light, traffic police said in one of the posts on X.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Electoral rolls revision in Delhi to be carried out from next month

Delhi, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

Rains lashes Delhi-NCR leading to waterlogging; more showers expected

MCD ward committee election commences amid heavy security deployment

MCD to webcast live ward, standing committee polls on YouTube channel

Topics :DelhiTrafficroad accident

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story