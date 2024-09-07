Durga Puja preparations continue despite protests over medic's murder-rape

Amid ongoing demonstrations demanding justice for the murdered R G Kar hospital doctor, members of various committees have assured that preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival are going on in full swing. A section of people, disheartened by the arrest of only one person in connection with the rape-murder case, have been advocating for a boycott of Durga Puja celebrations this year. They argue that protests should persist until the victim receives true justice. Durga Puja festivities are set to kick-off from October 9. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Until we secure justice for our murdered sister at R G Kar hospital, our movement will persist," said Debalina Dey, an RJ, social media activist, and one of the prominent campaigners of the 'Women Reclaim the Night' initiative in Sodepur.

"If this impacts Puja preparations and shopping, so be it. It's not the right time to discuss Durga Puja themes or pandals while we stand in solidarity with Abhaya (the symbolic name given to the woman doctor)," she said.

Partha Ghosh, a senior official with the 'Forum for Durgotsav' and a key organiser of the Shiv Mandir Puja Committee, told PTI, "There is no question of halting the celebrations. Durga Puja has been an integral part of Bengali culture for centuries."



"We share the pain, anguish, and grievances related to the heinous crime on August 9, but why should this lead to the suspension of Bengal's most significant festival? We are continuing our preparations for the celebration," he added.

Ghosh, whose Shiv Mandir Puja Committee is a major attraction in south Kolkata, said the theme for this year's puja will be revealed by the end of the month. Work is proceeding rapidly with around 60 workers from various districts involved, he added.

Similarly, the Kashi Bose Lane puja, a notable pandal in the north, has not abandoned its pre-planned theme, Ratnagarbha, which was chosen months ago.

"Why should the protests regarding R G Kar be intertwined with Durga Puja celebrations? We stand with the bereaved family and demand the arrest of all those responsible for the incident. However, there is no reason to halt the extensive preparations for the festival, which involve thousands of migrant workers from various districts. The 60-70 migrants from different parts of the state, including South 24 Parganas, rely on our puja for their livelihood throughout the year," he added.

"Those advocating for muted Durga Puja celebrations are not genuinely seeking justice for Abhaya. They lack a connection to the grassroots reality. The pre-festival business transactions amount to thousands of crores within a single month. Those pushing for an end to the festivities are often detached, preferring to shop abroad or in malls," he remarked.

Arijit Moitra, general secretary of Samajsebi Sangha in Ballygunje, said, "Seventy per cent of our work is already completed, involving numerous labourers from various districts. What will happen to them if Durga Puja is cancelled? We continue our daily activities. Let the protests continue alongside the pandal hopping during the five puja days. Let's pray to the goddess for the safety of every woman."



He added that there had been no reports of sponsors withdrawing support for Durga Puja this year, noting that sponsors usually wait until the Ganesh Puja is over in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

Anjan Ukil from Ballygunje Cultural puja committee commented, "We expect sponsors will get back to us by this week. Things will be clearer by then.