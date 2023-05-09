Home / India News / Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

Powergrid Chairman and Managing Director K Sreekant and Director Personnel VK Singh were also present during the event

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Union Power Minister RK Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Powergrid's substation in Bihar to expand capacity, an official statement said.

"The augmentation of the 220/132 kV Ara sub-station will increase the total transformation capacity of the sub-station to 560 MVA. The scheme would facilitate meeting the demand for electricity for the next 10 years in Ara (Bihar). Uninterrupted power supply will lead to the industrial and commercial development of the area and also improve power availability in Bhojpur, Buxar and Rohtas districts," Powergrid said in a statement.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is India's largest electric power transmission utility.

Topics :PowerGridPower ministryBihar

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

