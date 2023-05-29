Pradhan meets Singapore Deputy PM; discusses deepening cooperation

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and held fruitful discussions on the existing cooperation between the two nations, including deepening engagements in the sectors of technical and vocational education, the Indian Embassy here said.

Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, also deliberated on ways to strengthen bilateral engagements in the field of skill development with Wong, who also holds the finance portfolio.

"Fruitful discussions on strengthening the existing cooperation between India and Singapore and deepening engagements in skill development as well as technical and vocational education," said the High Commission of India in Singapore in a post on LinkedIn.

During the visit, Pradhan will be meeting various key ministers of the Singaporean government, including Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Pradhan will also be visiting various educational institutions, including Singapore Spectra Secondary School, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Institute of Technical Education and Educational Services (ITEES), and Singapore University of Technology & Design (SUTD).

He will also be interacting with the Skills Future Singapore (SSG), the nodal agency under the Singapore government which drives the implementation of the SkillsFuture Movement.

"During his visit, Pradhan will be meeting members of the Indian Diaspora and Odia Association. The Minister will also be interacting with the IIT and IIM alumni in Singapore," the statement said.

India and Singapore have a long-standing partnership in the field of skill development.

One of the focus areas of the Education Working Group under our G20 Presidency is promoting lifelong learning and the future of work.