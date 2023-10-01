Pralhad Joshi, BJP chief Nadda meet VP Dhankhar to discuss P20 summit

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parlhad Joshi and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter's residence here in the national capital to hold discussions regarding the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) scheduled to be held next month, sources said on Saturday.

The summit, also known as Parliament 20 (P20) is expected to be held between October 12 and 14 in the new Parliament building.

Congregation of Parliamentary Speakers from the G20 nations, P20, is a meeting that pertains to Speakers and presiding officers of the Parliament from the G20 countries and invitee nations. This will be the 9th meeting of the P20 group, which was set up during the G20 Presidency of Canada in 2010.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while underlining that India's G20 Presidency lasts till the final day of November, and the nation intends to utilise it to the fullest, supported the Lok Sabha Speaker's resolution to conduct a P20 Summit (Parliamentary 20) under his chairship.

The 8th G20 Parliamentary Speaker's Summit was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Jakarta, following the conclusion of the G20 Summit under the Indonesian Presidency.