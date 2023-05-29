Praveen Srivatsava sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner by Prez Murmu

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday.

In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which is the official Twitter handle of the President said: "President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Srivastava was working as the acting CVC since December last year after completion of Suresh N. Patel's tenure as the Chief of the probity watchdog.

The Commission is headed by a CVC and can have a maximum of two vigilance commissioners.

--IANS

aks/kvd