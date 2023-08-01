Skill development ministry partners with AWS India to skill students in AI

The Directorate General of Training under Ministry for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is collaborating with Amazon Web Services India to upskill students in emerging technologies.

The free online programmes in cloud computing, data annotation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will be available on DGT's Bharat Skills Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said in a release.

AWS will also provide nominated education institutions under DGT with ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum to prepare students for certifications and relevant roles in cloud, it added.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, Through this initiative with AWS...students from ITIs and NSTIs can gain in-demand skills and hands-on experience in important areas such as cloud computing, data annotation, AI, and ML(machine learning). The support AWS will provide to train the faculty in these technologies will be valuable and empower them to deliver better learning outcomes.

Notably, DGT has 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 33 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) under it across India who will benefit from this public-private partnership, the release stated.

AWS is investing in education at large and developing India's future digital workforce by offering learning resources to students and teachers, Sunil PP, Lead for Education, Space, Non-profits, Channels and Alliances at AWS India said.