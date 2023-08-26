Home / India News / Preparation underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi

Preparation underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi

Preparations are underway at HAL airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece

ANI General News
PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 6:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Preparations are underway at HAL airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

Meanwhile, local police and ISRO officials gathered outside the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru and will meet scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Saturday.

He will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Prime Minister watched the live telecast of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram from Johannesburg, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

India became the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

Also Read

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start

Bengaluru airport reports strong growth in passenger numbers in 2022-23

Aircraft makes emergency landing at HAL airport in Bengaluru after glitch

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Shah asks police leadership to ensure timely justice, rights of citizens

PM wraps up his maiden visit to Greece, agrees on doubling trade by 2030

India is emerging as driving force in S Asia's maritime history: Sonowal

India, China offer different views on Modi-Xi conversation in Johannesburg

Delhi gets a G20 Summit makeover: All dressed up with somewhere to go

Topics :Narendra ModiNarendra Modi speechBJPKarnataka

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story