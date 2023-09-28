Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu condoles death of M S Swaminathan

President Droupadi Murmu condoles death of M S Swaminathan

He was rightly called the Father of Green Revolution that ensured our country's self-reliance in food grains," Murmu said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Agriculture scientist and father of the Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

M S Swaminathan left behind a rich legacy which would serve as a "guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity", President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday as she condoled the demise of the renowned scientist.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday in Chennai due to age-related illness. He is survived by three daughters.

"The demise of Dr M S Swaminathan, internationally renowned agricultural scientist, saddens me no end. A visionary who worked endlessly to achieve food security, he was rightly called the Father of Green Revolution that ensured our country's self-reliance in food grains," Murmu said in a post on X.

"He pioneered path-breaking research in the agriculture science for which he got a range of awards- from Padma Vibhushan to the prestigious World Food Prize. He leaves behind a rich legacy of Indian agriculture science which may serve as a guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity," the President said.

Also Read

Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution

M S Swaminathan, father of India's Green Revolution, passes away at 98

Era of agri research has come to an end: IARI chief on Swaminathan's death

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Punjab farmers go on 3-day protest over flood compensation, MSP

Canada should share evidence of Nijjar's killing with India: Omar

Swaminathan brought positive change to food security: Rakesh Tikait

20-year-old aspirant hangs self in Kota, cause of death to be ascertained

Topics :President of IndiaM S SwaminathanIndia's green revolution

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story