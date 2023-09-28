Home / India News / 20-year-old aspirant hangs self in Kota, cause of death to be ascertained

20-year-old aspirant hangs self in Kota, cause of death to be ascertained

The body of Tanveer Khan was on Wednesday afternoon found hanging in his rented house at Krishna Vihar Colony where he lived with his father and younger sister, DSP Khiv Singh Rathore said

Press Trust of India
No suicide note was recovered from the deceased's room and the actual reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, Sub-Inspector at Kunhari police station Naval Kishore said | Representational image: ANI

Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
A 20-year-old government job aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his house in the Kunhari area here, police said on Thursday.

The body of Tanveer Khan was on Wednesday afternoon found hanging in his rented house at Krishna Vihar Colony where he lived with his father and younger sister, DSP Khiv Singh Rathore said.

No suicide note was recovered from the deceased's room and the actual reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, Sub-Inspector at Kunhari police station Naval Kishore said.

Khan was preparing on his own for competitive exams and was not enrolled with any coaching centre, Kishore said.

The family hailed from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

According to preliminary investigation, Tanveer, who had passed Class 12, was recently offered a private job with a good salary but his father, who taught chemistry at a coaching institute here, did not allow him to take it up and insisted that he continued his preparation for a government job, the SI said.

The body was handed over to the deceased's father late Wednesday evening after post-mortem, the SI said, adding that a case has been lodged in the matter, he added.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

