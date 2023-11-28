President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received her new voter ID card from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Krishnamurthy had on November 10, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to facilitate her in "changing her voter ID address" from Odisha to Delhi, officials had said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"President Droupadi Murmu received her voter ID card from Shri P Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.