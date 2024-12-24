Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / President Murmu extends Christmas greetings, calls for unity, peace

President Murmu extends Christmas greetings, calls for unity, peace

The President extended her heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially Christians, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and hoped that the "forces of trust and forgiveness" will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other.

"As we celebrate this sacred day, let us imbibe Jesus Christ's message of love and harmony in our lives. His teachings of brotherhood and welfare of all continue to light the path to a better world. This festival inspires us to foster unity and peace," she said.

In this season of peace, "I hope the forces of trust and forgiveness will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other," Murmu said.

The President extended her heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially Christians, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRCTC not paying compensation to passengers for delay in pvt trains: RTI

Centre lifts Grap IV restrictions for Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

LIVE: Govt's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes Grap-IV curbs amid dip in pollution levels

TN CM Stalin urges Centre for release of 17 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Himachal snowfall: 177 roads closed, Shimla hotel occupancy rises to 70%

Topics :ChristmasPresident of IndiaChristmas in IndiaJesus Christfestivals

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story