TN CM Stalin urges Centre for release of 17 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday apprised the Centre of the arrest of 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their two boats by Sri Lanka and called for quick steps for their release and the boats as well.

Stalin, writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said that 17 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and their two mechanised fishing boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 24, 2024.

Also, Stalin brought to Jaishankar's notice, two separate incidents of attack on fishermen from Kodiyakkarai in Nagapattinam district by 6 unidentified Sri Lankan nationals on December 20.

"In this outrageous incident, three out of six fishermen who sailed in two country crafts were injured and their belongings such as GPS equipment, VHF equipment, fishing net, mobile phone and their fish catch were robbed from their fishing boats by the attackers," the CM said in his letter.

Such frequent arrests and attacks made the lives of fishermen, who depend solely on fishing in their traditional waters, highly uncertain and dangerous.

"In 2024 alone, 530 fishermen were arrested and 71 boats have been confiscated till date. The recent apprehensions and attacks have created a sense of fear among the fishing folks who are solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood." Hence, Stalin batted for concerted steps through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats. "I also request that diplomatic steps may be taken to ensure that such attacks do not occur in future.