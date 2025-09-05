'Deeply anguished': President Murmu on floods and landslides across states

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she has been “deeply anguished” by the loss of lives and damage caused by cloudbursts and floods in several states during this year’s monsoon.

“Cloudbursts in the hills and floods in the plains have taken a heavy toll, leaving death and destruction in their wake in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam and many other parts of the country,” Murmu said in a post on X.

She added that the nation “shares the sorrow of the people affected by calamities and is with them in this crisis”.

The President also commended those involved in ongoing rescue and relief efforts. “Together we will overcome this challenge,” she said.

ALSO READ: Jammu floods: 200 families rescued from flood-hit areas of Srinagar The President’s remarks come as several northern states continue to be hit by heavy rainfall, leading to flooding and disruption. Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has recorded nearly 95 flash floods and more than 120 major landslides, leaving over 340 people dead and 43 missing. The flooding has also disrupted movement on several key roads, including national highways, with damages estimated at more than ₹3,000 crore. Punjab too has been severely affected, with heavy rains and flooding leading to 37 deaths and impacting the lives of around 355,000 people. Crop losses have been extensive, with more than 175,000 hectares destroyed.