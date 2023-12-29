Home / India News / President Murmu grants assent to Bill for appointment of CEC, ECs

The bill has provisions to set up a search committee chaired by the law minister to prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as CEC or ECs

President Droupadi Murmu
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to a bill that seeks to put in place a mechanism for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, according to a government notification issued Friday.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, has provisions to set up a search committee chaired by the law minister and two other persons not below the rank of secretary, to prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as CEC or ECs.

The bill also has provisions for a Selection Committee, chaired by the prime minister, leader of the opposition and a Union minister, to make recommendations to the President for appointment of CEC and other ECs.

The President also granted assent to the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, to replace a British-era law governing the publishing industry and simplify the process of registration of periodicals.

The Bill replaces the Press and Registration of Books Act of 1867. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on August 3.

"This bill is simple, smart and has a simultaneous process for registration of newspapers and periodicals. Earlier newspapers or magazines had to pass through an eight-step registration process. This can now be done at the click of a button," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said responding to the discussion on the bill in the Lok Sabha on December 21.

He said newspapers and periodicals will now be able to get registered within two months as against the two to three years required earlier.

The President also granted assent to the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

