President Murmu greets citizens on Easter eve, calls for peace and harmony

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter and asked all to renew the resolve to promote harmony, peace and brotherhood for a better future.

Easter is a significant festival of Christianity. The resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ encourages people to embrace the values of truth, love, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness, the President said in a message.

"On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to promote harmony, peace and brotherhood, and strive collectively for a better future," Murmu said.

She extended her greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Christian community, residing in India and abroad.