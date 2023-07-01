Home / India News / President Murmu hopes 50% of practising CAs will be women by 2047

President Murmu hopes 50% of practising CAs will be women by 2047

Efforts should be made to ensure that the chartered accountancy profession becomes a "pillar of economic governance", the President said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has nearly 4 lakh members and more than 8 lakh students

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed hope that 50 per cent of the practising chartered accountants in the country will be women by 2047.

Efforts should be made to ensure that the chartered accountancy profession becomes a "pillar of economic governance", the President said.

She was speaking at a function to mark the 75th Chartered Accountants' Day organised by the ICAI in the national capital.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has nearly 4 lakh members and more than 8 lakh students.

A new CA (Chartered Accountant) scheme was launched at the event.

Topics :presidentchartered accountants

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

