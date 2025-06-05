President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it.

He said on X, "This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better." Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations.

In a post on X on World Environment Day, she asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, promote eco-friendly behaviour.