Home / India News / President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

President Droupadi Murmu said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it. 

 

He said on X, "This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."  Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations. 

 

In a post on X on World Environment Day, she asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, promote eco-friendly behaviour.

"Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations," Murmu said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

LIVE news updates: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Light rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi today, AQI drops to 146

Delhi breathed better in 2025 compared to 2024: Environment Minister Sirsa

Topics :World Environment DayEnvironmentenvironmentalism

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story