RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

An evening that began with celebration ended in tragedy on Wednesday, after a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured more than 75 people. The crowd had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The tragedy unfolded as thousands of supporters, far exceeding the venue’s capacity, swarmed the area amid confusion over event timings and poor crowd control.

RCB’s long-awaited win had drawn supporters from across the city and beyond. But the large turnout, combined with unclear messaging and limited access, triggered a wave of panic outside the venue.

Celebration spirals into chaos Police estimate that between 200,000 and 300,000 fans gathered in and around the stadium, which accommodates only 35,000. What was expected to be a moment of public celebration quickly devolved into panic, triggered by inadequate access control and unclear communication from organisers. “There are small gates. People entered forcibly and even broke some. Nobody expected this scale of crowd. Prima facie, it looks like a coordination failure,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. He added that a full inquiry has been initiated. ALSO READ: BCCI reacts to RCB victory parade stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed the sentiment, calling the situation absolutely uncontrollable.

Lives lost, many hospitalised According to the Times of India, those who lost their lives include Bhoomik (21), Sahana (19), Poornachandra (32), Prajwal (20), Chinmayi (19), Dewanshi (13), Shravan (20), Devi (29), Shivalingaiah (17), Manoj (33), and Akshatha, whose age remains unconfirmed. Several others remain in critical condition at hospitals across Bengaluru. A senior police officer told Hindustan Times that the crowd was beyond control even with deployment. “At some points, we had to resort to a lathi charge. The gates were narrow, and the pressure triggered the tragedy.” 'There was no method in madness’ Among those caught in the chaos was Deeksha J, a data analyst from Jayanagar, who came with her 11-year-old son.

“He changed into his No. 18 jersey after school and wanted to see Virat Kohli lift the trophy. But what we saw was horrifying. The crowd was angry and restless. There was no method in madness,” she said. “I saw people falling over barricades. A man was lying motionless. Someone was trying CPR. My son was shell-shocked. Thank God we survived.” ‘Only two gates were open’ Chinmay, a student from Mysuru, said the tragedy could have been avoided had all entry gates been opened. ALSO READ: Bengaluru stampede: CM Siddaramiah, PM Modi, RCB, BCCI express grief “Only two gates were open. If all had been opened or a parade was held, this wouldn’t have happened. People were crushed and crying in pain,” he said.

‘Barricades gave way in seconds’ Chintan Padiyar, a YouTuber at Gate 7, said pressure from the crowd caused barricades to collapse. “Police began lathi charging. Everyone ran. I lost my shoes but escaped unharmed.” ‘We couldn’t even breathe’ A local journalist injured in the chaos recalled near-suffocation. “At first the main gate was open, then it was shut. Police started hitting people. Oxygen levels dropped. My toenail came off in the crush. A stranger pulled me up. At the hospital, they said, ‘People are dying inside.’ It was madness, and for what?” Achimanya, a Rajajinagar resident, said the panic spread well beyond the stadium.

“Police asked us to go via Cubbon Park, but people were panicking. Some ran toward Richmond Circle, and others toward Anil Kumble Circle. It was a disaster." Breakdown in communication While the stadium celebration had official approval, confusion surrounded whether a victory parade would be held. Bengaluru traffic police initially said there would be no parade. However, at 3:14 pm, RCB’s official social media handles announced a parade at 5 pm, followed by stadium festivities. This announcement led to a fresh surge of fans eager to see their cricketing idols. Adding to the confusion was unclear information about free passes.

“We were told in the morning that passes could be purchased. Later, we heard they were being handed out at the stadium. So many, like me, landed up hoping to get one,” said Rakesh Prakash, a software engineer. ALSO READ: RCB wins IPL, Karnataka cheers with ₹157 crore liquor sales in a day By the afternoon, more than 50,000 people had gathered within a 1-km radius of the venue. Videos showed fans climbing vehicles, scaling walls, and chanting “RCB! RCB!” while police struggled to manage the crowd. Investigation underway The Karnataka government has ordered a formal probe into the incident. Preliminary assessments suggest that mismanagement, poor coordination, and an unanticipated crowd surge were responsible.