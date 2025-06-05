Delhi breathed better in 2025 compared to 2024: Environment Minister Sirsa

Delhi breathed easier between January to May as the AQI saw a significant improvement from last year, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

Sirsa said the data reveal that the average AQI during these five months stood at 214, an improvement from 231 recorded during the same period in 2024.

In addition, the average PM2.5 concentration for the period dropped to 95 micrograms per cubic metre, down from 111 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024, he added.

PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles with a 2.5 micrometre or smaller diameter, and are the greatest health risk. The acceptable annual standard for PM2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre.