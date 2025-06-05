Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

The 359-metre-high Chenab Bridge, part of the USBRL project, will boost Jammu-Srinagar rail connectivity as PM Modi inaugurates major infrastructure projects worth ₹46,000 crore in Katra

chenab rail bridge
PM Modi to inaugurate world’s tallest Chenab Rail Bridge on June 6 | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, June 6, marking a major milestone in India’s railway infrastructure and the tallest railway arch bridge in the world. This event is also a significant development in enhancing rail connectivity in the region, especially between Jammu and Srinagar.
 

What makes the Chenab Bridge unique?

1. World’s highest railway arch bridge: Standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, the bridge surpasses the height of the Eiffel Tower. It is designed as a steel arch bridge and spans 1,315 metres in length.
 
2. Engineering feat: Built to endure extreme seismic activity and high wind speeds, the bridge represents a triumph of modern engineering in one of India’s most challenging terrains.
 
3. Connectivity: The bridge is a key component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. It will significantly reduce travel time between Katra and Srinagar to about three hours, via the Vande Bharat trains.
 
 

Other key inaugurations:  Anji Bridge,  Vande Bharat 

Alongside the Chenab Bridge, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate:
 
4. Anji Bridge: India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, serving another vital stretch in the same region.
 
5. Vande Bharat train services: New services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar will be flagged off, aimed at improving rail mobility for residents, tourists, and pilgrims.
 

Chenab and Anji bridges part of USBRL project

6. The Chenab and Anji bridges form part of the larger Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, valued at approximately ₹43,780 crore.
 
7. The USBRL spans a total length of 272 kilometres and includes 36 tunnels covering 119 kilometres, along with 943 bridges constructed across diverse terrain. The project aims to provide seamless, all-weather rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.
 

PM Modi to inaugurate ₹46,000 crore worth projects in Katra

The Prime Minister’s visit will also include the laying of foundation stones and the inauguration of projects worth over ₹46,000 crore in Katra. These include:
 
8. Road infrastructure, like the widening of NH-701 from Rafiabad to Kupwara and the construction of the Shopian bypass on NH-444.
 
9. Two major flyover projects in Srinagar — at Sangrama Junction (NH-1) and Bemina Junction (NH-44).
 
10. The foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, the first medical college in Reasi district, aiming to boost local healthcare facilities.
 
“A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said on Wednesday.

