Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / President Murmu unveils bust of Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Murmu unveils bust of Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rajagopalachari's bust at the grand open staircase near Ashok Mandap in Rahstrapati Bhavan replaces that of Edwin Lutyens

President Murmu, statue, first Indian Governor General, Indian Governor General
President Droupadi Murmu unveils the sculpture of the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding vestiges of colonial mindset, the President's secretariat said.

Rajagopalachari's bust at the grand open staircase near Ashok Mandap in Rahstrapati Bhavan replaces that of Edwin Lutyens, the main architect of several structures in New Delhi.

"This initiative is part of series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions," the President's Secretariat said on X.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and family members of Rajagopalachari.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress protests in MP Assembly, says India-US deal 'threat' to farmers

Bomb threats to Delhi Secretariat, Red Fort, 2 schools turn out to be hoax

JNU vows crackdown on unruly behaviour after late-night campus clash

Massive blow to terror network: Army on elimination of 3 terrorists in J-K

Pre-2018 Nhai land cases can't be reopened for interest claims: SC

Topics :President of IndiastatuesRashtrapati BhawanRashtrapati Bhavan

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story