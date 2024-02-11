Home / India News / President Murmu witnesses ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion

President Droupadi Murmu during the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

During the ceremony, the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment on completion of its tenure as the ceremonial Army Guard Battalion handed over the charge to the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles.

Different infantry units of the Army function as the ceremonial Army Guard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by rotation.

The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at various important events such as the Guard of Honour to dignitaries, the Republic Day parade, the Independence Day parade and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During the event, the president appreciated the officers and soldiers of 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment for following the highest standards of military traditions and for performing their duty with full dedication at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She welcomed the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles and expressed confidence that it will set a new benchmark at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during their tenure following their glorious history of 166 years, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

The incoming 1st Battalion of the 5th Gorkha Rifles was raised on May 22, 1858. The unit had participated in both the World Wars and earned various accolades for different acts of bravery.

Topics :President of IndiaRashtrapati BhavanIndian ArmyArmy

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

