Prez assented 247 bills from 2014-22; 95 bills still under process

The President has assented 247 bills that were received from the state governments and Union territories between 2014 and 2022, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Of these assented bills, the highest 24 were from Gujarat, followed by 23 from Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra, the minister of state for home, said the central government has also received 95 bills between 2014 and 2022 from different state governments and UTs for obtaining assent of the President and all these legislations have been processed in consultation with the nodal central ministries and departments.

Twenty-four bills from Gujarat, 23 bills from Uttar Pradesh and 22 bills from Maharashtra were assented by the President between 2014 and 2022, according to the data given by the minister in a written reply.

Of the 95 bills still under process, 11 are from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Maharashtra and nine from Andhra Pradesh.

"In case of observations from the nodal ministries and departments, the clarifications and comments of concerned states are sought. The consultation process in such cases, and obtaining comments and clarifications from the stakeholders takes time and, therefore, no fixed time schedule can be prescribed for such approval," Mishra said.

