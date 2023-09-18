Home / India News / Prez greets citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi eve, says festival inspires all

Prez greets citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi eve, says festival inspires all

This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in the society, the President said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Murmu's addresses nation

Sep 18 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and said the festival inspires all to remain humble in life and promote brotherhood in society.

"This festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesha the epitome of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, is a festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness," she said.

This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in the society, the President said.

"May Lord Shri Ganesha help us overcome obstacles so that we can contribute immensely in building a developed nation," Murmu said in her message.

The President also extended warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it added.

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

