Ahead of 2024 elections, AIADMK says not in alliance with BJP in TN now

Furious over state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai's comments on the late C N Annadurai, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s senior leader D Jayakumar said Monday that the BJP is no longer in an alliance with his party. Jayakumar, lashing out at Annamalai for his criticism of Annadurai, said his party workers would not tolerate any insult to the late chief minister.

"We can't tolerate anymore (the criticism of leaders). As far as the alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. (the matter) can be decided only during the election. This is our stand," Jayakumar told reporters.

Asked if this was his personal opinion, Jayakumar said, "Have I ever spoken to you in that capacity? I only talk about what the party decides."

"Annamalai already criticised our leader Jayalalithaa. At that time, we passed a resolution against Annamalai. He should have stopped this. He is criticising Anna, Periyar and the general secretary. No cadre would accept this. Tomorrow we have to work on the field. So without any option, we announced this. There won't be any impact on us with this decision. We are confident of our victory," Jayakumar said.

The BJP responded by stating that the AIADMK "has a problem," with its growth.

This comes days after AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Row over Annamalai's remarks



During a protest against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) minister P K Sekar Babu, Annamalai claimed that Annadurai criticised the Hindu faith in the 1950s, but he was strongly opposed by freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar.

Annadurai later apologised for his remarks, Annamalai claimed. Senior AIADMK leaders lashed out at Annamalai for his criticism of Annadurai.

Pointing out that Annamalai had once faced public anger over his critical remarks on former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Jayakumar said that the former be restrained."Annamalai doesn't desire an alliance with AIADMK although BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders? Why should we carry you? BJP can't set foot here. Your vote bank is known. You are known because of us,"

C N Annadurai: Tamil Nadu's first chief minister

Annadurai founded the DMK in 1949 and in 1967 led Tamil Nadu's first non-Congress government in the post-independence period. Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR), who founded the AIADMK in 1972, named it the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, as a show of reverence for Annadurai.



