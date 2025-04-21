Home / India News / Prez Murmu lauds civil servants' role in policymaking on Civil Services Day

Prez Murmu lauds civil servants' role in policymaking on Civil Services Day

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, to civil services officers

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
President Droupadi Murmu greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day on Monday and said their contribution to policymaking has impacted the well-being of citizens and the country's development.

April 21 is celebrated as Civil Services Day. 

 

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, to civil services officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to them as the "steel frame of India".

"Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! Your role in public service, your contribution to policy making and implementation have impacted the well-being of citizens and development of the country," Murmu said in a post on X.

"May you play a commendable role in enabling the country (to) realise its ambitious objectives and set new benchmarks in good governance," she said.

The central Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers' Association also greeted civil servants on the day and pledged to serve the nation with integrity, commitment and pride.

"On #CivilServicesDay, we rededicate ourselves to Sardar Patel's vision of a strong, service-driven nation. Guided by his ideals, we pledge to serve the nation with integrity, commitment, and pride," the association said on X.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

