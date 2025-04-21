Home / India News / 3 killed, 12 injured as truck hits multiple vehicles on highway in Pune

3 killed, 12 injured as truck hits multiple vehicles on highway in Pune

The truck apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope. It then ran amok and hit five vehicles, a police official said

Twelve other persons were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were currently undergoing treatment. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Three persons were killed and 12 others injured after a truck crashed into five vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Lonavla hill station here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at 10.20 pm on Sunday at Battery Hill near Bor Ghat.

The truck apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope. It then ran amok and hit five vehicles, a police official said.

"A 10-year-old girl and her father, who were travelling in a car, and another person died in the accident," Lonavla police station's senior inspector Suhas Jagtap said.

Twelve other persons were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were currently undergoing treatment, he added.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

