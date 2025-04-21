SC directs ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Police on May 2

The Supreme Court on Monday directed former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, to appear before Delhi Police on May 2.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma also said no coercive steps will be taken against Khedkar till May 21, the next date of hearing.

The top court noted that no concrete investigation into the matter had taken place and directed Delhi Police to conclude the probe expeditiously.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted that Khedkar's custodial interrogation was required.

The apex court, however, granted her interim protection.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination for availing reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said investigation was needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system. Allowing a reprieve would adversely impact it, the court said.

Khedkar was granted interim protection from arrest when the high court issued a notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, 2024. This was extended from time to time.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging of a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity. Delhi Police also filed an FIR against her for various offences.