Oil tanker with cargo from curb-hit Rosneft idles off Mumbai coast

A tanker carrying a cargo of Russian crude from recently-sanctioned Rosneft PJSC has been holding off Mumbai for a week amid intense scrutiny of Indian refiners’ purchases following the US curbs. The Ailana reached the waters off the Indian commercial hub on October 24, and has been nearly stationary since then, with the cargo still aboard, according to ship-tracking data, as well as an industry executive and shipbrokers, who did not wished to be named discussing sensitive matters. The Aframax-sized tanker hasn’t yet been scheduled to dock, port agents’ reports show.

The oil market has zeroed in on Russia’s export patterns, as well as Indian purchasing, after the US sanctioned Rosneft and Lukoil PJSC on October 22.