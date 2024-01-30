Home / India News / Prez, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary today

Prez, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary today

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948

A two-minute silence was also observed for the Father of the Nation
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here on his death anniversary.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes to Gandhi at his memorial.

A two-minute silence was also observed for the Father of the Nation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation.Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation."

Another X handle, which often shares anecdotes and developments linked to the prime minister's life, posted some pages from Modi's personal diary carrying quotes from Gandhi.

The handle '@modiarchive' said, "We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on."

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

