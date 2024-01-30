15 PFI workers sentenced to death for Ranjith Sreenivasan's murder

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case
Ranjith Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and allegedly killed in his home in front of his family by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on December 19, 2021.
The court on January 20 had found that out of the 15 people accused in the case, one to eight were directly involved in the case.
It also found four people (accused number nine to 12) guilty of murder because they, along with those directly involved in the crime, came to the spot armed with deadly weapons. Their objective was to prevent Sreenivasan from escaping and stop anyone entering the house after hearing his screams.
The court had accepted the prosecution's argument that they were also liable for the common offence of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).
