Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 explained: What you need to know

The Modi government officially notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, on Monday evening, signalling a significant development in India's citizenship framework. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce the news, highlighting the rules' provisions to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) is a legislative enactment that the Parliament of India passed on December 11, 2019 to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955. This amendment allowed for the grant of Indian citizenship to religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who fled from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution or fear thereof before December 2014.

Under the CAA 2019 amendment, migrants who entered India by December 31, 2014, were eligible for fast-track Indian citizenship. The amendment reduced the residence requirement for naturalisation from eleven years to five.

The Act was heavily criticised for excluding Muslims from its purview.