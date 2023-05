Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sydney alongside his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to attend a special community event. PM Modi received a traditional welcome at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Addressing the community event, Australian PM Albanese said that ‘Prime Minister Modi is the boss’. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got,” he said hinting at the cheerful crowd and visible excitement in the arena.



Speaking to members of the Indian diaspora present at the event, PM Modi said, “When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again.”

Visit to strengthen Indo-Pacific ties

PM Modi embarked on his second Australian visit to build closer bilateral defense and security ties as China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region grows, local media reports.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met top business leaders of Australian companies and called for boosting cooperation with the Indian industry in various areas of development such as technology, skilling, and clean energy.