Proficient in ancient texts, economist Debroy had so much more to do: FM

Known for his knowledge of ancient texts and Sanskrit, economist Bibek Debroy profusely participated in policy making, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her condolence message on Friday.

Debroy (69), who was the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), died on Friday morning.

"As Chairman of PM Economic Advisory Council, he profusely participated in policy making. His interests, inter alia, wereancient texts, Vedic and classical Sanskrit, Devi, Railways. He was prolific in translating Sanskrit to English- our epics and puranas. His book Sarama and Her Children showed his uncanny knack in extracting nuggets from our ancient texts. Bibek, you had so much more to do and to complete for all our sake!," Sitharaman said in a post on X.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das too described Debroy as a great scholar, author and economist with "amazing" knowledge of ancient Indian scriptures.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member EAC-PM, said he "lost a friend, mentor, guide and colleague".

Referring to a column published in Indian Express 4 days prior to Debroy's demise, Sanyal wrote on X "He (Debroy) knew...".

Debroy in the column wrote: "There is a world outside that exist. What if I am not there? What indeed".

Debroy was an alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur and Presidency College, Kolkata. He studied in Delhi School of Economics; and then went to Trinity College, Cambridge.