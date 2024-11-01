Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Proficient in ancient texts, economist Debroy had so much more to do: FM

Proficient in ancient texts, economist Debroy had so much more to do: FM

Debroy (69), who was the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), died on Friday morning

Bibek Debroy
File photo of economist Bibek Debroy. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Known for his knowledge of ancient texts and Sanskrit, economist Bibek Debroy profusely participated in policy making, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her condolence message on Friday.

Debroy (69), who was the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), died on Friday morning.

"As Chairman of PM Economic Advisory Council, he profusely participated in policy making. His interests, inter alia, wereancient texts, Vedic and classical Sanskrit, Devi, Railways. He was prolific in translating Sanskrit to English- our epics and puranas. His book Sarama and Her Children showed his uncanny knack in extracting nuggets from our ancient texts. Bibek, you had so much more to do and to complete for all our sake!," Sitharaman said in a post on X.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das too described Debroy as a great scholar, author and economist with "amazing" knowledge of ancient Indian scriptures.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member EAC-PM, said he "lost a friend, mentor, guide and colleague".

Referring to a column published in Indian Express 4 days prior to Debroy's demise, Sanyal wrote on X "He (Debroy) knew...".

More From This Section

LIVE news: Gross GST revenue rises 9% to over Rs 1.87 trillion in October, shows govt data

Delhi HC asks CBFC for response on accessibility features in films

With seats slashed, Telangana faculty turn to delivery jobs to survive

We must create system in which people's skills get their due: Rahul Gandhi

India commits to 30% protected areas in updated biodiversity plan

Debroy in the column wrote: "There is a world outside that exist. What if I am not there? What indeed".

Debroy was an alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur and Presidency College, Kolkata. He studied in Delhi School of Economics; and then went to Trinity College, Cambridge.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FM Sitharaman urges G7, G20 members to boost support for African nations

New updates: IT ministry issues advisory to social media companies regarding misinformation

Need fair sovereign ratings for capital access: Sitharaman at IMF meeting

Soft landing of global economy increasingly a possibility: Sitharaman

Jobs most pressing global issue amid tech changes, says FM Sitharaman

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBibek Debroy

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story