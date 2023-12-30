Home / India News / Proud moment: Family of pilot flying maiden passenger plane to Ayodhya

Proud moment: Family of pilot flying maiden passenger plane to Ayodhya

Forty-three-year-old Captain Ashutosh Shekhar is a pilot with Indigo, and after the airport is opened, his flight from New Delhi (2:40 pm) is schedule to land here at 4 pm

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

It is a proud moment for the family, says 75-year-old Mukteshwar Singh as his son in the next few hours will pilot the first commercial passenger plane to the new airport here after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Forty-three-year-old Captain Ashutosh Shekhar is a pilot with Indigo, and after the airport is opened, his flight from New Delhi (2:40 pm) is schedule to land here at 4 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides the airport, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the city's railway station, days ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple. The event on January 22 is expected to be attended by thousands of people.

"Lord Ram has been kind to us," said Shekhar's mother Madhurani Singh (68).

"Since the day he entered the aviation sector, it was my dream to see him flying an aircraft to Ayodhya. It has come true after 12 years. What could be more joyous than seeing a dream being fulfilled," she said.

This is a "divine moment" also, said Mukteshwar Singh.

He added that his family's association with Ayodhya goes back four generations when his great grandfather visited the city to become a disciple of Shri Ram Vallabha Kunj Janki Ghat.

Shekhar is a disciple of Guru Shree Ram Shankar Das ji Vedanti of the city, said family members.

"It is a very emotional moment for the whole family. I believe he came into the aviation sector because of the blessings of our gurus. Today, he is flying the first aircraft to Ayodhya as the inaugural flight after the prime minister inaugurates the airport. It is a matter of great pride for the family," Mukteshwar Singh told PTI.

Shekhar's wife Sweta Ranjan said the flight will take off from Delhi at 2:40 pm and land at Ayodhya at 4 pm. "It will start its return journey at 4:40 pm and will reach Delhi at 5:55 pm," she said.

"Both my children are very happy. We believe that our happiness and prosperity in the family is by the grace of our divine association with the birthplace of Lord Ram," she said.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Guru Purnima 2023: All about the day celebrating Guru-Shishya relationship

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

Goa's health dept creating awareness about Ayushman Bharat scheme: Rane

Ayodhya airport completed in record time of 20 months: AAI chairman

Fog blankets Delhi; flights, trains delayed due to low visibility

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

Cong, AAP seek action against Sunburn fest organiser for hurting sentiments

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PilotflightAyodhya

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story