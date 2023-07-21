Providing social protection to people a key aspect of 2030 Agenda: PM Modi

Providing social protection to people is a key aspect of the 2030 Agenda, and the current framework adopted by international organisations only accounts for benefits that are structured in certain narrow ways, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address to the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meet on Friday.

He asked international organisations to consider different social security benefits that are being implemented by several countries.

Following the three-day meeting in Indore, the labour ministers of G20 nations, in consensus, resolved to address skill gaps globally, provide adequate and sustainable social protection and decent work for gig and platform workers, and work on policy options for sustainable financing of social protection.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said: “Several benefits provided in other forms are not covered under this framework. Provisions for universal public health, food security, insurance, and pension programmes are not being accounted for. Thus, these benefits must be reconsidered, so that a correct picture of social protection coverage is captured by taking into account each country’s unique economic capacities, strengths, and challenges. Adopting a one-size-fits-all approach is not suitable for sustainable financing of social protection.”

The meeting resulted in the adoption of an outcome document. “In a landmark initiative, all G20 nations rallied behind Indian leadership for achieving consensus on all issues in the Outcome Document, except just one paragraph on the geopolitical issue, for which a Chair’s Summary was issued,” Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

In his address, the prime minister highlighted the need for new-age policies for new-age workers as the future workforce is going to be mobile. He further added that India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce in the world as in the times of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, technology has become and will remain the core driver for employment.

“Skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, our Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality. Therefore, it is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense,” Modi said.

The prime minister also highlighted the evolution of new categories of workers in the form of gig and platform workers that emerged as the pillar of resilience during the Covid pandemic.

“It offers flexible working arrangements and also complements income sources and has immense potential of generating gainful employment, especially for the youth, while also becoming a transformative tool for socio-economic empowerment of women,” he added.