Home / India News / India looks forward to strengthening partnership with Sri Lanka: Murmu

India looks forward to strengthening partnership with Sri Lanka: Murmu

She emphasised that India has always stood with Sri Lanka during its hour of need and would continue to do so in future as well

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India looks forward to continuing and strengthening its developmental partnership with Sri Lanka.

Welcoming Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said Sri Lanka occupies a special place in India's Neighbourhood First' Policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth of All in the Region) vision.

"India's multi-pronged support to Sri Lanka in the last one year to tide over its economic challenges is a testament to India's long-standing commitment to bilateral relations with Sri Lanka," the president said.

She emphasised that India has always stood with Sri Lanka during its hour of need and would continue to do so in future as well.

The president said India looks forward to continuing and strengthening its developmental partnership with Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu said "our partnership is enduring and beneficial to the common people of our two countries" and the larger Indian Ocean region.

The two leaders noted that India and Sri Lanka are working on many key projects in several sectors and that the India-Sri Lanka development partnership has touched the lives of Sri Lankans in a positive way, it added.

Also Read

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq's fifty helps Pakistan win by 4 wickets

Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India this week

WFI elections on Aug 12, Maharashtra declared ineligible for participation

Nearly 26,000 cases disposed of by Supreme Court so far: Law Minister

No extra grains given to beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh during Covid: CAG

Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects from July 22 to August 16

TRAI imposes penalty of Rs 35 cr on telcos for violating call, sms norms

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndia-Sri LankaIndiasri lankastrategic partnership

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story