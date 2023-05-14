Home / India News / Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said public has accepted the issues on which he started his "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" -- corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the public has accepted the issues on which he started his "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" -- corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

The yatra, on its fourth day on Sunday, covered a distance of around 25 km from Mehla town in Jaipur district to Mahapura, where the dissident Congress leader is scheduled to stay the night.

Addressing his supporters from the top of a bus in Mahapura on the Ajmer highway, Pilot said the yatra will reach its destination in Jaipur Monday.

"The public has accepted the issues on which the yatra was started -- paper leaks and corruption -- for the future of the youth and clean politics," he said.

"This is not about a person...the public is standing by the issues with which we started," he said.

Pilot also saluted the enthusiasm of his supporters and invited people to his public rally to be organised on the fifth and last day of his yatra near Kamla Nehru Nagar on Ajmer highway in Jaipur.

Pilot started his yatra from Ajmer on the issues of corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

"The yatra is getting overwhelming response from people. Be it the youth or the elderly, all are attending the padayatra," an aide of Pilot said.

Pilot began the foot march from Ajmer on Thursday, challenging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's top brass as assembly elections in Rajasthan approach.

The yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year.

The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.

He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister ever since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe

Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg

Nearly 30% of married Indian women face domestic violence, shows data

Power Ministry panel outlines roadmap to develop electricity market

Gene mutations responsible for rare illness causing heart attack: Study

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country: Assam CM Himanta

Delhi records 26 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.49%

Topics :rajasthanSachin Pilot

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story