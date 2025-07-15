Pune Porsche crash case: 17-year-old accused to be tried as juvenile

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday said the 17-year-old boy accused of driving a Porsche car in an inebriated state and mowing down two persons last year in Pune will be tried as a juvenile.

The incident, which hit national headlines, took place in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 last year, resulting in the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa.

The Pune police had last year sought that the accused be tried as an adult, saying he committed a "heinous" act as not only were two persons crushed to death but there were also attempts to tamper with the evidence.