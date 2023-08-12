Home / India News / Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur on Aug 14

Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur on Aug 14

At present, 583 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', including 403 in villages and 180 in cities, are operational in the state, he said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur district on August 14, Health Minister Balbir Singh said here on Saturday.

At present, 583 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', including 403 in villages and 180 in cities, are operational in the state, he said.

More than 44 lakh people have availed the free services of these clinics and over 20 lakh medical tests have been conducted so far.

The AAP government had rolled out these clinics last year.

Singh further said the state government will also upgrade 40 government medical facilities -- 19 district hospitals, six subdivision hospitals and 15 community health centres -- in the state.

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Singh Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife

Punjab CM sanctions Rs 20 cr for installation of CCTVs in border areas

Parl functioned for less than half of scheduled time in Monsoon Session

India needs new green revolution to show natural farming to world: Shah

India-Pak should hold talks on Kashmir issue with honesty: Farooq Abdullah

DCW's 181 helpline got over 630,000 calls in one year, claims Maliwal

Digital Personal Data Protection bill now an Act; receives prez's assent

Topics :PunjabBhagwant MannAam Aadmi PartyPunjab Government

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story