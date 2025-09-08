Punjab floods: PM Modi to visit Gurdaspur on Sept 9 as states send aid

The devastating flooding in Punjab has caused significant disruption in several districts, impacting countless families who are now facing challenges in meeting basic needs.

In response, the Punjab government is distributing relief materials extensively in the affected areas, with ministers taking an active role in supervising and reinforcing river embankments across the region.

Sharing details, an official spokesperson informed that Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema today participated in packaging daily essentials for the needy flood-hit families at his Dirba office. He reiterated that no flood-affected family should be deprived of relief supplies. He highlighted that all relief material was collected with volunteers from the Dirba constituency, contributing from their hard-earned incomes. Besides this, a truckload of relief material arranged by district veterinary officers was also dispatched to affected areas.

Similarly, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bans has been continuously monitoring the situation in Nangal and Sri Anandpur Sahib. He inspected river embankments and, on the third consecutive day, took command of the ongoing rescue work to fill the breach near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir located along Nangal Dam. He assured that he would stay on the ground until the relief operations are fully completed. ALSO READ: Punjab to let flood-hit farmers extract sand from fields: Sisodia Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister S. Harbhajan Singh ETO dispatched relief material including medicines, dry milk, flour, fodder and animal feed along with a medical team from his Jandiala Guru office for flood-hit families of Ajnala constituency. He also distributed relief in the villages of Malikpur and Sarai. He visited the hospital to meet Simarjit Kaur of Romana Chak village, who was injured due to a roof collapse, assuring her of all possible assistance.

Today, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Punjab Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited the border villages of Fazilka district, reaching Gulaba Bhaini by boat to distribute relief. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today flagged off vehicles carrying relief material to flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from the State BJP Office amid the continuous rainfall across the state. The Chief Minister sent 15 trucks carrying relief material from Panchkula for Punjab today and 10 trucks to Himachal Pradesh. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also flagged off trucks carrying relief material for the flood victims of Punjab from the Delhi BJP state office.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi CM announced that the Delhi government will contribute Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the state in its ongoing crisis. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the affected families. In response to the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected region of Gurdaspur in Punjab on September 9, as announced by the Punjab BJP on Sunday. PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods. "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on September 9. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims," Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Congress seeks relief package, national calamity tag for J&K floods "This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time," they added. To ensure the care and well-being of livestock struck by the flood, the Punjab Animal Husbandry department's 481 teams have been working relentlessly, according to an official statement. Each team has four members comprising a veterinary officer, a veterinary inspector or a pharmacist and a class four employee, informed S Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Punjab.

Highlighting the devastating effects of the deluge, S Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that 504 cattle, 73 sheep and goats and 160 pigs had perished across 14 districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Barnala, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Jalandhar, Rupnagar and Moga. Additionally, 18,304 poultry birds died in Gurdaspur, Rupnagar and Fazilka due to the collapse of poultry shedsHe further informed that approximately 2.52 lakhs animals and 5,88,685 poultry birds were affected by the floods. Underlining the key relief efforts being carried out by the Animal Husbandry department, he said that 481 teams have been deployed to provide treatment and arrange medicines for affected livestock. To date, 22,534 animals have received treatment.

The Non-Governmental organisation also stepped out in support of flood victims. Volunteers from the Jyoti Foundation, a Non-Governmental organisation, are providing drinking water, medicines and cooked ration to the flood-affected areas of Fazilka. A member of the Jyoti Foundation highlighted the grim ground reality, stating, "The condition is bad beyond imagination... Water has entered their houses... People are sitting on their roofs, so we provide them with tarpaulins... They make tents on the roof and live there. We are providing them with mosquito nets, Odomos, sanitary napkins... Two or three boats loaded with drinking water are sent every day. Because water is needed every day. ORS is also being sent regularly... Medicines are needed... We are distributing cooked ration with the help of langar... Jyoti Foundation and the Global Sikhs team are here. NDRF are doing rescue and evacuation work..."

The National Awardee Teachers' Association (NATA) Punjab has come forward to support the state government's flood relief efforts, presenting a cheque of Rs 1.25 lakh to Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains. A delegation of National Awardee Teachers, led by NATA President Dr. Balram Sharma, called on Minister Bains to contribute to the Punjab Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to mark Teachers' Day, while assuring full support to the state government in this challenging situation. Minister Bains lauded the National Awardee Teachers while stating, "they are the pride of the Education Department". He commended their initiative and efforts in extending support to the flood-affected people and their willingness to make a positive impact in the community.

Balram Sharma, Amarjit Singh Chahal and other members of NATA also assured the Education Minister that NATA Punjab will continue its support to mitigate the academic losses of students in flood-affected areas, underscoring their commitment to education during the crisis. The delegation credited S. Harjot Singh Bains for inspiring their initiative, who has been at the forefront of overseeing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar district. As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected. He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.