Punjab launches anti-drugs opn, police carry out raid at 750 locations

Punjab Police has launched a statewide operation against drugs, conducting raids at 750 locations as the cabinet sub-committee on the drug menace held its first meeting on Saturday, officials said.

Around 12,000 police personnel were involved in the operation being carried out as part of an anti-drug campaign.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free. As part of the state government's renewed push against the drug problem, action is being taken against drug peddlers and in some places, their properties were also demolished.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Saturday appealed to all political parties that instead of playing politics, they should extend their support to the state government's anti-drug campaign to save Punjab.

The meeting of the cabinet sub-committee was also attended by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is heading the cabinet sub-committee, said the first meeting of the "Yudh Nashia Virudh" campaign was held to ensure strict action against drug peddlers and drug smugglers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a big attack against drugs. (CM Bhagwant) Mann has issued strict instructions. As per directions of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's directions, we will take strict action. Soon, not even a single drug peddler will be found in Punjab," he claimed.

Members of the cabinet sub-committee have been assigned different districts to monitor the police action against the drug menace, he said.

Cheema said he will visit Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran districts while Arora will look after Ludhiana, Patiala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Minister Taranpreet Singh Sond will visit Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and Malerkotla and Laljit Singh Bhullar will see Faridkot, Mukstar, Fazilka, Mansa and Ferozepur.

Health Minister Balbir Singh will supervise the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation programme in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Arora lashed out at the previous governments for the drug menace. "A 360-degree action is visible on the ground," said Arora, referring to the ongoing police action against drug peddlers at many places in the state.

"Those who are drug addicts, the health department will not treat them as criminals. They will be treated as patients and they will be treated in hospitals," Arora said.

He said that it was not 100 per cent possible to stop "the rivers of drugs", started by the previous governments, without the support of the 3 crore people of Punjab.

Arora said it was his promise to all political parties, religious bodies and social organisations that the Punjab government, Kejriwal and Mann will uproot the "cancer of drugs from the state".

"I want to urge them that it is not an issue of a party or a government but it is about saving Punjab, the youth and future generations... I want to urge all political parties that they should give their support over this (anti-drug campaign) issue instead of playing politics so that we save our next generation" said Arora.

The state government has formed a committee, led by Finance Minister Cheema, to oversee the actions of the police and health departments in tackling the drug problem.