Expert teams arriving from Delhi, Mumbai to douse gas well blaze in Andhra

The ONGC expert teams are arriving from Mumbai and Delhi to douse the gas well blaze here in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, an official said on Tuesday.

The intensity of the fire got reduced compared to Monday, they added.

A massive jet fire of up to 20 metres height and 25 metres width was ignited around 12:40 pm on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages after a gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well, Mori-5.

However, the gas well is not operated by the Maharatna company but by its Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based company.

"They (firefighters) have created a water umbrella to make the temperature cool down, but the flames are still coming, so the expert teams will arrive and they will assess the situation, and accordingly they will take all measures to douse the flames," Konaseema joint collector T Nisanthi told PTI. She said the expert teams are coming from Mumbai and Delhi. By sprinkling water, all the trees surrounding the fire jet are being cooled off, said Nisanthi, observing that the intensity of flames has reduced compared to Monday. We are hoping that the flames will be doused at the earliest, she said, noting that all efforts are being made to douse it.